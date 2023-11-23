How to Watch the NC State vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NC State vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack allowed.
- Kentucky had a 6-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the Wolfpack recorded only 2.0 more points per game (70.8) than the Wildcats allowed (68.8).
- When NC State scored more than 68.8 points last season, it went 13-3.
- Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- The Wildcats shot at a 39.0% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|UConn
|W 92-81
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|W 90-35
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-58
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
