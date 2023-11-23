A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in three in a row.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

NC State Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 43% of shots the Commodores' opponents hit.

NC State went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.

Last year, the Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.

When NC State totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 21-3.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State averaged 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.

At home, the Wolfpack surrendered 2.3 fewer points per game (69.8) than away from home (72.1).

NC State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

