The Elon Phoenix (1-4) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Elon vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 52 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 51.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.8 points, Elon is 1-1.

The 64.8 points per game the Panthers put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Phoenix give up (72.2).

The Panthers shoot 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix concede defensively.

The Phoenix shoot 36.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Panthers allow.

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG% Iycez Adams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%

4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG% Ava Leroux: 6 PTS, 60.9 FG%

6 PTS, 60.9 FG% Regina Walton: 5 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

