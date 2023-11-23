Thursday's game features the Campbell Camels (3-1) and the Morgan State Bears (2-2) clashing at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez (on November 23) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-55 victory for Campbell.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Camels secured a 70-52 victory over Western Carolina.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 64, Morgan State 55

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Camels outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game last season (scoring 58.2 points per game to rank 306th in college basketball while giving up 52.5 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and had a +175 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, the Camels averaged 8.3 more points per game at home (62.9) than on the road (54.6).

Campbell gave up fewer points at home (49.2 per game) than on the road (53.0) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.