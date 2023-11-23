Thursday's contest features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) and the Furman Paladins (3-2) facing off at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-63 victory for heavily favored Appalachian State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Mountaineers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 67-53 loss to Norfolk State.

Appalachian State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Appalachian State vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 73, Furman 63

Appalachian State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers averaged 67.1 points per game last season (137th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (290th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Appalachian State put up 66.9 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 67.1 overall.

The Mountaineers scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

At home, Appalachian State conceded 66.1 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 74.7.

