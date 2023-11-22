Should you bet on Sebastian Aho to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in five of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Aho averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:49 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:09 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:47 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

