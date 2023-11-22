The Queens Royals (2-3) square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 155.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Queens -5.5 155

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Queens and its opponents have combined to score more than 155 points.

Queens has an average point total of 142.6 in its contests this year, 12.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Royals are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Queens has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Royals have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -242.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 70.8% chance of a victory for Queens.

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155 % of Games Over 155 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Queens 2 40% 67.2 157 75.4 149.4 151.8 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 33.3% 89.8 157 74.0 149.4 143.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals average 67.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 74.0 the Knights give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Queens 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 2-1-0 1-1 2-1-0

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Queens Fairleigh Dickinson 1-0 Home Record 3-0 0-3 Away Record 1-1 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 0-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-1-0 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 100.7 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.5 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.