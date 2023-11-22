The Queens Royals (0-1) will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Queens Rank Queens AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
41st 77.7 Points Scored 77.4 47th
305th 74.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
35th 34.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.2 85th
117th 13.8 Assists 14.7 62nd
189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

