The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.

Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • Purdue is 4-0 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.
  • The Boilermakers score 17 more points per game (82.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.4).
  • Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • Marquette has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.1% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 276th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow.
  • Marquette has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
  • When playing at home, Purdue sunk 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.7 away.
  • The Golden Eagles gave up fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • At home, Marquette drained 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (34.8%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee W 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

