Wednesday's contest at Imperial Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) matching up with the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on November 22. Our computer prediction projects a 78-70 win for North Carolina, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Northern Iowa is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 148.5 total.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena Line: North Carolina -11.5

North Carolina -11.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -750, Northern Iowa +525

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+11.5)



Northern Iowa (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Performance Insights

North Carolina was 68th in college basketball in points scored (76.2 per game) and 204th in points conceded (70.9) last season.

Last season, the Tar Heels were seventh-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.6 per game) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5).

At 11.9 assists per game last season, North Carolina was 274th in the nation.

At 7.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc last year, the Tar Heels were 210th and 328th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

North Carolina was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 120th in 3-point percentage defensively (33%) last season.

Last season, the Tar Heels took 62.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73% of the Tar Heels' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Last year Northern Iowa scored 70.1 points per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.9 points per contest (169th-ranked).

The Panthers grabbed 29.6 rebounds per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Northern Iowa ranked 300th in the nation with 11.6 dimes per contest.

The Panthers averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Panthers sank 7.4 treys per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 34% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

Northern Iowa allowed 9.3 threes per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked) to opposing teams.

Northern Iowa attempted 34 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.9% of the shots it attempted (and 70.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 39.1% of its shots (and 29.4% of the team's buckets).

