The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 149.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 148.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina put together a 9-21-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Tar Heels games.

Northern Iowa won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, 18 of the Panthers' games hit the over.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 15th-best in the country. It is way below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +3000, North Carolina has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

