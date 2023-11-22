The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 298th.

Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 6.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.

At home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule