How to Watch North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games North Carolina shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
- The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).
- North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).
- North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
