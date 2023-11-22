The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games North Carolina shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).

North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule