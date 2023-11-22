The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • North Carolina went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.
  • Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).
  • When North Carolina scored more than 69.9 points last season, it went 17-5.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last year, averaging 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

