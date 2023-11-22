The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tar Heels finished seventh.

Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers allowed.

North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.

