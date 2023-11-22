The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 135.5.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -5.5 135.5

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T played 14 games last season that went over 135.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Aggies outings last year was 144.6, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Aggies were 10-12-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, N.C. A&T was the underdog 15 times and won four, or 26.7%, of those games.

The Aggies entered eight games last season as an underdog by +200 or more and were 1-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 5 17.9% 62.6 133.4 62.3 136.1 128.5 N.C. A&T 14 63.6% 70.8 133.4 73.8 136.1 142.3

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.3 points last season, N.C. A&T went 9-8 against the spread and 12-13 overall.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 14-14-0 2-2 9-19-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 4-8 10-12-0

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Merrimack N.C. A&T 10-6 Home Record 8-5 8-8 Away Record 4-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

