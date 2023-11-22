N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (1-1) will play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
