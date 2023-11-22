The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 41.7% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 42.5% the Warriors' opponents shot last season.
  • N.C. A&T went 6-5 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Warriors ranked 349th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Aggies ranked 215th.
  • The Aggies' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors gave up.
  • N.C. A&T went 12-13 last season when it scored more than 62.3 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.
  • At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.
  • Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 100-52 Petersen Events Center
11/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Virginia L 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/22/2023 Merrimack - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

