Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 22?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Bunting score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280
Bunting stats and insights
- Bunting has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Bunting averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|13:25
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
