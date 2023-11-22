MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a MEAC team on the court. Among those contests is the Delaware State Hornets taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Stony Brook Seawolves
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at North Carolina Central Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
