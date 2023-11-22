LaMelo Ball and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 121-118 win against the Celtics, Ball tallied 36 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ball's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-115)

Over 28.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were ranked 17th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

Allowing 43.0 rebounds per game last season, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA in that category.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.8.

Looking at three-point defense, the Wizards were ninth in the league last year, allowing 12.0 makes per contest.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 38 25 6 6 4 0 2 11/8/2023 36 34 4 7 3 0 1

