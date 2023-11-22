Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Evan Bouchard will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors with 15 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Kotkaniemi has chipped in with 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

Seth Jarvis has 13 points for Carolina, via seven goals and six assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has given up 14 goals (3.11 goals against average) and recorded 100 saves.

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl has recorded six goals (0.4 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.9 per game), taking 3.2 shots per game and shooting 10.9%. This places him among the leaders for Edmonton with 22 total points (1.3 per game).

With 17 total points (one per game), including four goals and 13 assists through 17 contests, Bouchard is crucial for Edmonton's offense.

This season, Connor McDavid has six goals and nine assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Edmonton's Calvin Pickard is 0-1-0 this season, collecting 27 saves and permitting four goals (4.2 goals against average) with an .871 save percentage (64th in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 16th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.94 21st 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.88 30th 1st 34.1 Shots 34 3rd 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 29.2 8th 7th 24.59% Power Play % 21.67% 12th 15th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 27th

