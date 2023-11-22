The Carolina Hurricanes (10-7) will host the Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) on Wednesday, with the Hurricanes coming off a win and the Oilers off a loss.

You can watch the Oilers-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream:

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 54 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 17th in the NHL with 55 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 14 5 10 15 9 4 51.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 17 6 7 13 12 6 48.1% Seth Jarvis 17 7 6 13 5 9 52.4% Teuvo Teravainen 17 9 3 12 3 5 49.4% Brady Skjei 17 2 10 12 4 6 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers allow 3.9 goals per game (66 in total), 27th in the league.

With 50 goals (2.9 per game), the Oilers have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players