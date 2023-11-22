Hurricanes vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 22
As they get ready to take on the Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) on Wednesday, November 22 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (10-7) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 55 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers have 50 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- Edmonton has conceded 66 total goals this season (3.9 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 28th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Oilers (+120)
|6.5
