The Washington Wizards (2-11) will look to end a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 120 - Wizards 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 4.5)

Wizards (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-2.9)

Hornets (-2.9) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Under (242.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

The Hornets have put together a 6-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-8-0 mark from the Wizards.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 69.2% of its games this season (nine of 13), the same percentage as Charlotte and its opponents (nine of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hornets are 0-2, while the Wizards are 1-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets' offense, which ranks 13th in the league with 113.7 points per game, has performed better than their fourth-worst defense (122.2 points allowed per game).

Charlotte ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hornets rank 20th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.

With 13.8 turnovers per game, Charlotte is 16th in the NBA. It forces 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Hornets in terms of threes, as they are recording just 10 made threes per game (second-worst in NBA) and are sinking just 33.1% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).

