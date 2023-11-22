The High Point Panthers (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Hofstra Pride (3-2) at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is set at 153.5 for the matchup.

High Point vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -5.5 153.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

High Point has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points just once this season.

High Point's average game total this season has been 159.0, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

High Point's ATS record is 4-0-0 this year.

High Point has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies High Point has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

High Point vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 2 66.7% 83.0 169.2 67.4 140.2 155.8 High Point 1 25% 86.2 169.2 72.8 140.2 154.5

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 86.2 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 67.4 the Pride allow.

High Point is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

High Point vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 2-1-0 1-0 1-2-0 High Point 4-0-0 0-0 2-2-0

High Point vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits

Hofstra High Point 11-2 Home Record 10-5 11-5 Away Record 2-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

