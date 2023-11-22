High Point vs. Hofstra November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (3-2) will meet the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
High Point vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
High Point Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 19.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
High Point vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|56th
|83
|Points Scored
|86.2
|37th
|132nd
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|227th
|236th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|41.6
|20th
|291st
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12
|41st
|5th
|11.6
|3pt Made
|10.6
|18th
|34th
|18.2
|Assists
|12.6
|224th
|162nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|204th
