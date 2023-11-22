The High Point Panthers (3-2) go up against the Hofstra Pride (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hofstra vs. High Point matchup.

High Point vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

High Point vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hofstra Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Hofstra (-5.5) 153.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hofstra (-5.5) 151.5 -233 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

High Point has won all four of its games against the spread this season.

Hofstra has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Pride games has gone over the point total.

