Gordon Hayward will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Last time out, which was on November 20, Hayward posted 20 points and four assists in a 121-118 win against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll break down Hayward's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)

Over 15.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the league.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards allowed 24.8 assists per game last season (seventh in the NBA).

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 36 27 5 9 1 1 4 11/8/2023 32 18 7 4 2 0 3

