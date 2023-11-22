If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Forsyth County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lexington Senior High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 22

1:00 PM ET on November 22 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 22

2:30 PM ET on November 22 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 22

5:30 PM ET on November 22 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett-Yancey High School at Glenn High School