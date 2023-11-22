Wednesday's contest at Georgia State Convocation Center has the Elon Phoenix (1-3) going head to head against the Bradley Braves (1-2) at 2:30 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-59 victory as our model heavily favors Elon.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Phoenix suffered a 68-39 loss to North Carolina.

Elon vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Elon vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 69, Bradley 59

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix had a -170 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.6 points per game. They put up 58.1 points per game, 309th in college basketball, and allowed 63.7 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

On offense, Elon put up 57 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (58.1 points per game) was 1.1 PPG higher.

Offensively the Phoenix performed better at home last season, posting 60.5 points per game, compared to 57.2 per game in away games.

Defensively Elon was better at home last year, surrendering 61.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 in road games.

