Wednesday's contest features the Seton Hall Pirates (3-2) and the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) squaring off at Baha Mar Convention Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-60 win for Seton Hall according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 22.

The East Carolina Pirates lost their most recent matchup 79-55 against Ohio State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 63, East Carolina 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The East Carolina Pirates outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season, with a +196 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allowed 56.7 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

Offensively, East Carolina tallied 61.1 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (62.6 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

The East Carolina Pirates posted 66.1 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 57.9 points per contest.

East Carolina gave up 52.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.7 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.