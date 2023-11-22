The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Camels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Campbell has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 331st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 188th.

The 59.2 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 7.3 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (66.5).

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Campbell scored 1.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in road games (68.1).

The Fighting Camels surrendered 66.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

In home games, Campbell averaged 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (30.3%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule