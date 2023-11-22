The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) square off against the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Racers allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Appalachian State went 9-3 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 220th.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mountaineers averaged were just 1.7 fewer points than the Racers allowed (72.0).

Appalachian State had an 8-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State scored 74.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 67.7.

In terms of total threes made, Appalachian State performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% clip in away games.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule