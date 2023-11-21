The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) are favored (-2.5) to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -2.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents went over 140.5 combined points in nine of 28 games last season.

UNC Wilmington's outings last season had an average of 133.2 points, 7.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UNC Wilmington went 16-12-0 ATS last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 13-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 92.9% of those games).

The Seahawks finished 11-1 last year (winning 91.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

UNC Wilmington has an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 9 32.1% 68.9 139.2 64.3 128.9 133.5 Appalachian State 6 22.2% 70.3 139.2 64.6 128.9 133

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

Last year, the Seahawks recorded just 4.3 more points per game (68.9) than the Mountaineers gave up (64.6).

UNC Wilmington had a 9-6 record against the spread and a 17-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 16-12-0 7-5 14-14-0 Appalachian State 13-14-0 6-6 15-12-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Appalachian State 11-3 Home Record 10-7 8-6 Away Record 6-7 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

