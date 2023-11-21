UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)
- Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|35th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.