The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-2.5) 140.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-2.5) 139.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Seahawks games.

Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.

A total of 15 of the Mountaineers' games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.