The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks shot 44.4% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

UNC Wilmington went 16-2 when it shot higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers ranked 117th.

Last year, the Seahawks put up only 4.3 more points per game (68.9) than the Mountaineers allowed (64.6).

When UNC Wilmington scored more than 64.6 points last season, it went 17-3.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNC Wilmington played better at home last year, scoring 75.5 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game when playing on the road.

The Seahawks ceded 61.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, UNC Wilmington fared better at home last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule