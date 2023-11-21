North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Surry County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilkes Central High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Surry Central High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Sparta, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Surry High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
