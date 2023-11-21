North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Stanly County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Stanly High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
