SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tuesday's college basketball slate includes one game featuring SoCon teams on the court. That matchup? The Wofford Terriers squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats.
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wofford Terriers at Davidson Wildcats
|11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
