How to Watch the Queens (NC) vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) go up against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens (NC) vs. UNC Asheville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Royals' 59 points per game last year were only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Queens (NC) went 5-1 last season when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 57.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.6 the Royals gave up.
- UNC Asheville had a 2-1 record last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- The Bulldogs shot 33.9% from the field last season, 19 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Royals allowed to opponents.
- The Royals shot 35.8% from the field, 14.2% lower than the 50% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Queens (NC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ LSU
|L 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 101-51
|Curry Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 61-51
|Curry Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wesleyan (GA)
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
