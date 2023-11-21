The Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) go up against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. UNC Asheville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Royals' 59 points per game last year were only 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

Queens (NC) went 5-1 last season when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 57.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 68.6 the Royals gave up.

UNC Asheville had a 2-1 record last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

The Bulldogs shot 33.9% from the field last season, 19 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Royals allowed to opponents.

The Royals shot 35.8% from the field, 14.2% lower than the 50% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Queens (NC) Schedule