Tuesday's game at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) squaring off against the Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 victory for UNC Asheville, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Royals are coming off of a 61-51 victory against South Carolina Upstate in their last game on Friday.

Queens (NC) vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 64, Queens (NC) 63

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Royals were outscored by 9.6 points per game last season (scoring 59.0 points per game to rank 295th in college basketball while giving up 68.6 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball) and had a -277 scoring differential overall.

In ASUN games, Queens (NC) averaged 1.9 more points (60.9) than overall (59.0) in 2022-23.

The Royals averaged 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 55.4 away.

Queens (NC) conceded fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

