North Carolina Central vs. Citadel November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) meet the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Carolina Central Rank
|North Carolina Central AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|82nd
|75.6
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|348th
|14.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
