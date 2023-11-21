Tuesday's game between the Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) matching up at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 70, North Carolina Central 67

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-3.1)

Citadel (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

North Carolina Central's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, and Citadel's is 2-1-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 3-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-2-0.

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 79 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allow 69.2 per outing (165th in college basketball).

North Carolina Central ranks 247th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's two fewer than the 34.2 its opponents average.

North Carolina Central connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (6). It is shooting 32.2% from deep (195th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.1%.

The Eagles' 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 162nd in college basketball, and the 83.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 110th in college basketball.

North Carolina Central has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.2 per game (135th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.8 (43rd in college basketball).

