NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL lineup on Monday, which includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Arizona Coyotes, is not one to miss.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Monday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,BSSW,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,ALT,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.