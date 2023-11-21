North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Nash County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corinth Holders High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bailey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
