North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weddington High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond Senior High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
