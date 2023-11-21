We have high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weddington High School at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Providence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond Senior High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at Independence High School