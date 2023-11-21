The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State matchup in this article.

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-7.5) 159.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-7.5) 158.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

East Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.

Pirates games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

Kennesaw State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, each of the Owls games has gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.