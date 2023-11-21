The La Salle Explorers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. La Salle matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ACC Network

Duke vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline La Salle Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-26.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-26.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. La Salle Betting Trends (2022-23)

Duke went 16-19-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Blue Devils games hit the over.

La Salle went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

Explorers games hit the over 16 out of 32 times last season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

Duke has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

